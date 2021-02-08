CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Manassas in-person school plans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Nets add to frontcourt, sign veteran forward Noah Vonleh

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made another addition to their frontcourt Monday by signing Noah Vonleh.

The 6-foot-10 forward has played for six previous teams after being the No. 9 pick in the 2014 draft by Charlotte. He has averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 335 games.

Vonleh most recently played for Denver last season. His best season was with the New York Knicks in 2018-19, when he averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Seeking more size and defense, the Nets recently added Norvel Pelle and Iman Shumpert.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

