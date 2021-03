NBA All-Star Rosters

At State Farm Arena Atlanta Sunday, March 7 (c-captain) Team LeBron (Western Conference) Starters c-LeBron James, LA Lakers Stephen Curry,…

At State Farm Arena Atlanta Sunday, March 7 (c-captain) Team LeBron (Western Conference) Starters

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Stephen Curry, Golden State

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Reserves

Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Paul George, LA Clippers

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Damian Lillard, Portland

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Chris Paul, Phoenix

Zion Williamson, New Orleans

Team Durant (Eastern Conference) Starters

c-Kevin Durant, Brooklyn

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Bradley Beal, Washington

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn

Reserves

Jaylen Brown, Boston

James Harden, Brooklyn

Zach LaVine, Chicago

Julius Randle, New York

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando

