Warriors rally from 14 down in 4th, beat Lakers 115-113

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 26 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-113 on Monday night.

LeBron James’ 3-pointer gave the Lakers a 97-83 advantage early in the fourth before the Warriors battled back. They trailed 106-97 with 5:52 remaining before going on a 15-2 run that gave Golden State its first lead. Oubre had tied it at 108 with a driving layup and Draymond Green’s layup with 2:40 remaining gave the Warriors their first lead of the night.

James had a chance to win it at the end, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Dennis Schröder led Los Angeles with 25 points and James added 19. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Eric Paschall came off the bench to score 19 points and Andrew Wiggins added 18 for Golden State, which has won 10 of its last 12 when playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Lakers have a seven-game losing streak when playing on the holiday.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry played in his 712th regular-season game, moving into fifth in franchise history and surpassing Alvin Attles.

Lakers: Davis had six assists in the first quarter, which is a career high for him in a single quarter.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Lakers: Begin a seven-game road trip on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

