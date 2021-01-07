Toronto visits Sacramento on 4-game road slide

Toronto Raptors (1-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference) Sacramento; Friday, 10…

Toronto Raptors (1-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Raptors play Sacramento.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall with a 16-19 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 110.1 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 38.1 from 3-point range.

Toronto went 53-19 overall with a 27-9 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 112.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (health protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.