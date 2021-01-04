CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Portland and Chicago meet for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Bulls (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Chicago Bulls in a non-conference matchup.

Portland went 35-39 overall with a 21-15 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 116.1 points per game while committing 21.7 fouls last season.

Chicago went 22-43 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 8-23 on the road. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 109.9 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out (left quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

