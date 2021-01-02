CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Philadelphia and Charlotte face off for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: 76ers -9.5; over/under is 214

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and went 31-4 at home a season ago. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 34.9 from beyond the arc.

Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: day to day (left knee).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

