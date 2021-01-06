INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Minnesota plays Portland, looks to break road skid

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Portland looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

Portland went 5-8 in Northwest Division action and 21-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 26.6 bench points last season.

Minnesota went 19-45 overall and 2-10 in Northwest Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 117.5 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out (left quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring).

