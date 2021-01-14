CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
LaVine leads Chicago against Oklahoma City after 45-point performance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Bulls (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Zach LaVine scored 45 points in the Bulls’ 130-127 loss to the Clippers.

Oklahoma City finished 44-28 overall with a 23-14 record at home a season ago. The Thunder averaged 110.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

Chicago finished 22-43 overall with an 8-23 record on the road a season ago. The Bulls averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.6 made field goals last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Darius Bazley: day to day (ankle), Al Horford: out (rest), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

