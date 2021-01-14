Jazz play the Hawks on 3-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-4, fourth in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Atlanta Hawks (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into a matchup against Atlanta as winners of three games in a row.

Utah went 44-28 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 23-12 at home. The Jazz gave up 108.8 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall a season ago while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jazz: Juwan Morgan: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrell Brantley: day to day (not with team), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Clint Capela: day to day (hand), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.