Drummond leads Cleveland against Memphis following 26-24 game

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Memphis Grizzlies (3-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Andre Drummond’s 26-point, 24-rebound outing in the Cavaliers’ 100-90 loss to the Bucks.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-25 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall with a 14-22 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Grizzlies 94-90 in their last matchup on Jan. 7. Drummond led Cleveland with 22 points, and Jonas Valanciunas paced Memphis with 17 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), John Konchar: day to day (ankle), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

