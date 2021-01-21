CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Adebayo and the Heat visit conference foe Toronto

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Heat (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Raptors are 3-3 in conference matchups. Toronto is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Heat have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is averaging 19.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Adebayo leads the Heat averaging 19 assists and grabbing 9.4 rebounds. Goran Dragic is averaging 4.1 assists and 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 115 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, five steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Tyler Herro: out (neck), Meyers Leonard: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

