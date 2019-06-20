Local players who could be picked in 2019 NBA Draft

Everyone already knows Zion Williamson is likely headed to New Orleans with the top overall pick, but there is plenty of local talent with a chance to be selected in Thursday's 2019 NBA Draft.

It was a big year for our local, major conference basketball teams, with all three that made the NCAA Tournament — Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech — winning at least one game and UVa. taking the national title. So it should come as no surprise that there is plenty of local talent that could be selected in Thursday’s 2019 NBA Draft.

While the draft remains just two rounds and 60 picks for now, there are plenty of players that, even if they aren’t selected, will end up on Summer League and G-League rosters and may well find their way onto NBA rosters eventually (hello, Fred VanVleet). Here are the local players to keep an eye on to see if their names are called Thursday night.

De’Andre Hunter, forward, Virginia Mock draft range: 4-10 Hunter’s stock was already strong due to his natural physical fit in the NBA. He’s a force at 6-foot-8 and more than 225 pounds with a wide wingspan and the ability to play inside and out. But watching Virginia get knocked out by UMBC in the first round without him, then taking a very similar roster with Hunter healthy all the way to the national title only put a spotlight on his all-around game. He’s probably not a primary creator offensively, but he shot 44 percent from deep and can defend scorers at the other end. He’s got the chance to be the kind of premier 3-and-D player every team covets, with the athleticism to grow into even more. Either way, he’s a lottery pick. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

