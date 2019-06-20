202
Local players who could be picked in 2019 NBA Draft

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP June 20, 2019 1:10 am 06/20/2019 01:10am
It was a big year for our local, major conference basketball teams, with all three that made the NCAA Tournament — Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech — winning at least one game and UVa. taking the national title. So it should come as no surprise that there is plenty of local talent that could be selected in Thursday’s 2019 NBA Draft.

While the draft remains just two rounds and 60 picks for now, there are plenty of players that, even if they aren’t selected, will end up on Summer League and G-League rosters and may well find their way onto NBA rosters eventually (hello, Fred VanVleet). Here are the local players to keep an eye on to see if their names are called Thursday night.

bruno fernando De'andre Hunter Justin Robinson kyle guy nba draft NBA News Nickeil Alexander-Walker. noah frank Sports Ty Jerome
