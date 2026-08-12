Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Atlantic Ocean well away from the Azores

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean well west of the Azores, forecasters said. There…

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean well west of the Azores, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said, and the storm was forecast to dissipate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, the NHC initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One-C, which is located about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands.

The NHC said the system is expected to strengthen before nearing the Hawaiian Islands by late Friday.

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