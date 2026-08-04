Southern California Edison equipment blamed for 2025 Eaton fire in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The deadly 2025 Eaton fire in Los Angeles was caused by Southern California Edison equipment, fire…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The deadly 2025 Eaton fire in Los Angeles was caused by Southern California Edison equipment, fire officials say.

Los Angeles County Fire officials said in a report released Tuesday that the cause of the fire that killed 19 people and destroyed or damaged more than 9,000 homes and businesses was a tower that was not in service.

“After 18 months of thorough review of all evidence, alongside retained electrical and metallurgical experts, the investigation concluded that the cause of the wildfire conflagration was due to the electrical arcing events that took place on the out-of-service Southern California Edison (SCE) tower,” the agency said in a statement.

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