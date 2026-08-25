Serena Williams is back at the US Open, playing mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is back at the U.S. Open for her first match at the Grand Slam…

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is back at the U.S. Open for her first match at the Grand Slam tournament since 2022, playing mixed doubles alongside defending men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Williams and Alcaraz are facing one half of the reigning women’s doubles champions, Erin Routliffe, and Lloyd Glasspool in the first round later Tuesday. They are one of the star-studded duos in the second year of the new-looked mixed doubles event, with Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic also participating together.

Returning to tennis earlier this year at 44, Williams is not planning to play singles at the U.S. Open. Nevertheless, she and Alcaraz have an opportunity to add another title at Flushing Meadows to their respective resumes.

Williams has 10 U.S. Open championships: six in women’s singles, two in women’s doubles with sister Venus and one in mixed doubles — with Max Mirnyi in 1998. Alcaraz has won the men’s singles tournament twice, including four years ago when Serena initially stepped away from the sport.

Following the first round and quarterfinals Tuesday, the mixed doubles semifinals and final are Wednesday night, with the winners getting a $1 million prize.

___

See AP’s full tennis coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.