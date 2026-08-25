Tropical Storm Julio forms in the Pacific and isn’t threatening land

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio formed Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean and isn’t threatening land, forecasters said. The storm…

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Julio formed Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean and isn’t threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located about 815 miles (1,312 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico and has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Julio was forecast to strengthen slightly before becoming absorbed by the stronger Tropical Storm Iselle, which is churning to the north, the center said. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either storm.

Iselle was located about 660 miles (1,062 kilometers) west of the Baja California peninsula and has winds of 70 mph (113 kph).

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