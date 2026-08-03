Pilgrims converge on Iraq’s city of Karbala for the annual Arbaeen religious gathering, in photos

Millions of Shiite Muslim pilgrims are making their way to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala ahead of Arbaeen, one…

Millions of Shiite Muslim pilgrims are making their way to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala ahead of Arbaeen, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

Many walk for days while others travel from neighboring countries, including Iran, crossing border checkpoints before continuing toward the Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala. Along the routes, volunteers provide food, water and shelter to those undertaking the pilgrimage.

Arbaeen marks 40 days after Ashoura, the day commemorating the 680 A.D. martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala. His death is one of the defining events in Shiite Islam.

The pilgrimage culminates at the Imam Hussein Shrine and the nearby Imam Abbas Shrine, where millions gather for prayers and devotional rituals, including chest beating in mourning and reaching out to touch the shrine.

The pilgrimage draws millions of worshippers from Iraq and around the world.

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