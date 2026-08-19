Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and small plane collide and crash; no word on possible injuries

CARLISLE, Penn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and a small plane collided in midair and crashed Wednesday evening,…

CARLISLE, Penn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and a small plane collided in midair and crashed Wednesday evening, officials reported.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

The crash involving the Bell 407 helicopter, which had two people on board, and the Cessna 150 happened about 110 miles (170 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the plane.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he had been briefed on the crash and was heading there.

Photos on social media showed a helicopter on its side near aircraft debris and a line of emergency vehicles near Carlisle.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were to investigate.

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