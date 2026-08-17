Hayden Panettiere tributes include Viola Davis, Selma Blair and Melissa Barrera

Stars are paying tribute to Hayden Panettiere after the actor’s death Sunday at 36. Panettiere was a prolific actor who…

Stars are paying tribute to Hayden Panettiere after the actor’s death Sunday at 36.

Panettiere was a prolific actor who rose to fame as a star on NBC’s “Heroes” and scored a crossover TV-music hit with the series “Nashville.” She was open about her struggles with alcohol and post-partum depression and stopped acting for several years, returning for “Scream VI” in 2023.

Among those paying tribute to Panettiere on Monday were fellow actors Viola Davis, Melissa Barrera and Bethany Joy Lenz, and podcaster Jay Shetty.

Viola Davis, actor

“What an amazing talent you were….so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you….an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name…” via Instagram.

Bethany Joy Lenz, actor

“I dont understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.” — via Instagram.

Jay Shetty, podcaster

“I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year. My love and condolences to her family and fans.” — via Instagram.

Selma Blair, actor

“I love you. Don’t be gone. Don’t be gone . Please. Please.” — via Instagram.

Melissa Barrera, actor

“Rest in peace sweet Hayden.” — via Instagram.

David Arquette, actor

“I love you Hayden” — via Instagram.

Rosie O’Donnell, actor

“Oh my god — heartbroken #hayden — ” via Instagram.

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