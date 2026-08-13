Colombia’s new president and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Aug. 7 – 13, 2026 A conservative former criminal defense lawyer with no previous political experience was sworn in as…

Aug. 7 – 13, 2026

A conservative former criminal defense lawyer with no previous political experience was sworn in as president in Colombia’s third-largest city, Cali, less than 72 hours before a 7.4 earthquake toppled buildings there and across the country’s far-flung provinces.

The former president and brother of Fidel Castro, 95-year-old Raúl Castro, made an unusual public appearance during a tribute at the Karl Marx Theater in Havana, commemorating his brother’s 100th birth date.

One of the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Brazil’s capital was vandalized as tensions between the countries remained high. The messages against the U.S. government sprayed on the wall of its Brasilia embassy come as President Donald Trump places high tariffs on some Brazilian goods and revokes the Brazilian ambassador’s visa to Washington.

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This gallery was curated by photojournalist Ariana Cubillos based in Caracas.

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