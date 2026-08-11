CBS Sports president says there’s no timeline for a decision on Tony Romo’s future

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports president David Berson said Tuesday he does not have a timeline for a decision…

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports president David Berson said Tuesday he does not have a timeline for a decision about Tony Romo’s future.

Romo, the network’s lead NFL analyst, is on leave following his arrest last month in Wisconsin on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

“It’s an evolving situation, and therefore we’re still assessing,” Berson said during a network event.

Berson also told reporters the decision to place Romo on indefinite leave was intended to shift attention toward the games and away from his legal situation.

“We we had to consider the impact on our image and on our brand. That’s very important to us. Whether the games, marketing, PR, social, the focus should and needs to be on our presentation and not on any other factors,” he said.

Analyst JJ Watt will join play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS Sports’ lead NFL team during Romo’s absence. Their first game will be on Sept. 13, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers.

Watt joined CBS in 2023. He was an analyst on “The NFL Today” for two seasons before teaming with Ian Eagle on the network’s No. 2 crew beginning last season. Ross Tucker has been moved up to the No. 2 team. He has previously teamed with Eagle on radio broadcasts for Westwood One.

Romo, 46, has been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during a playing career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

He was arrested July 23 after he was stopped while driving south on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests before getting arrested, booked and released.

He has a court date set for Sept. 21.

Romo went to high school about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.