World Cup fans celebrate America’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia and Houston

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fireworks crackled and jets roared ahead of the France-Paraguay World Cup game in Philadelphia on Saturday as…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fireworks crackled and jets roared ahead of the France-Paraguay World Cup game in Philadelphia on Saturday as fans celebrated the double joy of soccer’s biggest tournament on home soil and the 250th anniversary of American independence in the nation’s birthplace.

A pregame show celebrating the city’s history included Tony Award winner Idina Menzel singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” a star-shaped stage. The Philadelphia-formed hip-hop band The Roots also performed, backed by dancers, including a “Lady Liberty” draped in a monumental gown, and fireworks in red, white and blue. The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale then sang an a cappella rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Fans clad in the wavy, flag-inspired stripes of the U.S. national team chanted “USA!” next to France and Paraguay supporters — all of them in the red, white and blue colors of the flags of all three countries. Their chants in the sweltering afternoon heat were only muffled by the roar of a flyover of VFA-11 and VFA-81 squadrons from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. On the field, banners were unfurled to reveal words from the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted by the Continental Congress in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776.

America’s 250th birthday was also celebrated in Houston, where Morocco beat Canada earlier Saturday in the World Cup Round of 16. About 45 minutes before the game, video boards featured a message from astronauts aboard the International Space Station wishing fans a happy July Fourth.

Later, a circular banner with the number 250 and stars and stripes printed on it was unfurled at midfield as “America the Beautiful” played. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was then performed before the banner was removed so that the flags of Canada and Morocco could be placed on the field for their national anthems.

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AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston contributed to this report.

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