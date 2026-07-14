Tropical depression forms far offshore of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed far offshore of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane this week,…

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed far offshore of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane this week, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

The tropical depression is about 560 miles (901.23 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Baja California. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) and is moving west at 18 mph (29 kph).

It is expected to strengthen steadily and could become a hurricane by Thursday night.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

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