The co-owner of a Maine lumber mill has died of injuries from the mill fire and explosion

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The co-owner of a Maine lumber mill has died from injuries he sustained during a fire…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The co-owner of a Maine lumber mill has died from injuries he sustained during a fire and explosion at the facility, bringing to three the number of fatalities.

Alden J. Robbins died Thursday from injures he suffered in the May 15 fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, according statements Friday from Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the Robbins family. The blaze sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and necessitated a response from hundreds of firefighters to a rural part of the state.

Two firefighters died from injures sustained while fighting the blaze. They were Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, 76; and Andrew Cross, 27, of the Morrill Volunteer Fire Department. Ten people were injured, including Robbins’ daughter Lily.

“Alden was the heart of our family in so many ways, and nothing mattered more to him than the people he loved,” his family said. “Throughout his battle, he fought with extraordinary courage and determination, holding on so that his family could have precious time with him. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by those who loved him.”

The investigation into the fire is ongoing. Authorities have said the fire was accidental and originated at the base of a silo.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said rapid ignition of particulate material resulted in an explosion in the silo that caused it to lift from its concrete base and release large amounts of sawdust and other materials. The silo then toppled and the surrounding area became engulfed in the fire.

Mills said Robbins was a leader in Maine’s lumber industry for decades, “and a devoted steward of one of our state’s most storied businesses.”

“My heart is with his family, including his father and former company President James Robbins, Alden’s wife, Amy, and their six children,” Mills said in a statement. “I ask Maine people to join me in keeping the Robbins family and all impacted by this tragedy in their hearts and in their prayers during this difficult time.”

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