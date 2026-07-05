Correction: New York-Shark Bite story

In a story published July 3, 2026, about a suspected shark attack in New York, The Associated Press erroneously attributed…

In a story published July 3, 2026, about a suspected shark attack in New York, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a statement to the New York City Parks Department and described the attack as having taken place in New York City. The statement was issued by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The attack happened in Nassau County.

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