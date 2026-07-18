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Social media influencers Andrew and Tristian Tate arrested in Miami, US Marshals service tells AP

The Associated Press

July 18, 2026, 7:24 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal authorities Saturday in Miami, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The charges against the pair were not immediately announced. Brady McCarron, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, said the warrant was sealed.

The brothers, proponents of hypermasculinity who have millions of followers on social media, have been wanted in the United Kingdom, where they face rape and human trafficking charges.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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