Real Madrid basketball team parts ways with former Spain coach Sergio Scariolo

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Sergio Scariolo have mutually agreed to end the coach’s tenure with the Spanish basketball…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Sergio Scariolo have mutually agreed to end the coach’s tenure with the Spanish basketball club.

Madrid made the announcement on Thursday and thanked Scariolo, who took over at the club last year after a stint with Spain’s national team.

He replaced Chus Mateo, who became Spain’s coach.

Scariolo helped lead Spain to eight medals: five gold (2019 World Cup, 2009 EuroBasket, 2011 EuroBasket, 2015 EuroBasket and 2022 EuroBasket), one silver (2012 London Olympics) and two bronze (2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and 2017 EuroBasket).

The Italian was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors when it won the NBA title in the 2018-19 season.

Scariolo had previously coached Madrid from 1999-2002.

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