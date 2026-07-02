Man with a Tibetan flag dies after setting himself on fire in front of UN headquarters

NEW YORK (AP) — A man holding a Tibetan flag in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — A man holding a Tibetan flag in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York set himself on fire and died Thursday, according to officials.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. and found a 52-year-old man with severe burns throughout his body, the New York Police Department said.

The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities were investigating. Officials were not able to comment on what prompted the man to set himself on fire.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

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The man’s name has not been released because his family hasn’t been notified yet.

A U.N. spokesperson said the incident happened after all scheduled meetings were finished for the day and no U.N. business was affected.

China says Tibet has been part of its territory for more than seven centuries, and its Communist Party has governed the Himalayan region since 1951. But many Tibetans say they were essentially independent for most of their history and have protested what they regard as Beijing’s heavy-handed rule.

There have been more than 150 self-immolations by Tibetans between 2009 and 2022, according to the International Campaign for Tibet.

China does not recognize Tibet’s government-in-exile, the Central Tibetan Administration, and it has not held dialogue with the Dalai Lama’s representatives since 2010.

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