How to stay safe and still enjoy produce this summer with the outbreak of diarrhea-causing parasite

Scores of people in the United States have been sickened by a parasite commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce that…

Scores of people in the United States have been sickened by a parasite commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea. But there are ways to protect yourself and still enjoy summer’s bounty of fruits and vegetables.

The exact source of one of the nation’s largest outbreaks in years of cyclospora infections is still not known. And it can be hard to figure out what food sick people had in common because sometimes it’s a single ingredient that might be common in multiple recipes — like basil or cilantro.

Luckily cyclospora infections are generally treatable with antibiotics and rarely cause serious complications.

And there are ways to avoid getting it altogether.

Here are tips for reducing the risk:

Cyclospora can be tricky to investigate

Cyclospora is a microscopic, spherical parasite that commonly causes watery diarrhea “with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 1,500 people in Michigan have been diagnosed with the parasitic infection and investigations into similar illnesses have been going on in 30 other states, making it the largest such outbreak in state history and one of the nation’s largest in years. No deaths have been reported.

Cyclospora surges can be tricky to investigate, and food poisoning sources can be hard to establish. Investigations can take months and sometimes never find a clear source.

In the past, people have been infected by consuming fruits or vegetables that were exposed to feces-contaminated irrigation water. Also, it’s possible that food distributors may channel contaminated foods to both grocery stores and restaurants, making it hard to discern where tainted food came from.

Outbreaks tend to occur most often in the late spring and summer.

The heat-loving parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces.

Food safety tips

While the source of the outbreak is unknown, it’s a reminder to always practice basic hygiene, including washing hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before handling food, said Dr. Erika Noel, an assistant professor at Hawaii’s medical school and a pediatrician on the island of Kauai.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers don’t kill cyclospora, but soap and water are highly effective at killing or removing the parasite from hands.

Previous outbreaks have been linked to raspberries, basil, cilantro, snow peas and salad mixes.

Noel has some tips for washing produce: When washing items like cilantro and basil, separate the leaves. For green onions, cut off the roots, remove the outer layer and run them under water while rubbing the surface. Cooking produce to an internal temperature of 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) or higher will kill cyclospora.

Research shows that washing fruits and vegetables in vinegar can be helpful. Vinegar won’t kill the parasite but can help remove it. Noel recommends submerging produce in a bowl filled with three parts water and one part vinegar and swishing it around for a few minutes. Using a salad spinner to rinse with water can help get rid of the vinegary taste.

Instead of purchasing pre-mixed salad and washing individual leaves, opt for a head of lettuce and removing the outer layer.

For melons, scrub the outside before cutting through as the knife can carry germs from the rind into the fruit inside.

Peel fruits and vegetables as much as possible.

Don’t forget to wash cutting boards and countertops.

Some produce can be challenging to clean

Anything with tight crevices or fragile skin can be challenging to clean, like broccoli and cauliflower. Because berries are challenging, Noel recommends cooking them in pies or making jam instead of eating them raw.

Anything grown underground and covered in thick dirt are also tough to clean, such as root vegetables like carrots, potatoes and radishes.

If using pre-mixed salads that have labels that indicated the items have been washed, it’s best to wash them again in water and vinegar.

‘We don’t need to panic’

Noel doesn’t want the outbreak to lead to people avoiding eating fruits and vegetables; the health benefits outweigh the risks.

“We don’t need to panic,” she said.

Just be aware and ensure basic hygiene habits, which is always a good practice.

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