8 men indicted in planned drone and sniper attack on White House UFC cage-fighting show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eight men were indicted on federal on murder and terrorism conspiracy charges Thursday for their alleged…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Eight men were indicted on federal on murder and terrorism conspiracy charges Thursday for their alleged roles in a thwarted drone and sniper attack on the UFC cage-fighting show staged at the White House in June.

The indictment, returned in Ohio, charges all eight in two separate conspiracies, one to provide material support to terrorists and a second to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official.

According to the indictment, the plot began in May, when the group began amassing money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, drones, medical equipment, communications equipment and other items.

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