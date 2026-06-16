Special election for former US Rep. Eric Swalwell’s seat draws a crowded field in California

Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area congressional district formerly represented by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell are casting ballots Tuesday…

Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area congressional district formerly represented by Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell are casting ballots Tuesday to determine who will replace him after he resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault.

The special primary is for the 14th Congressional District, which includes East Bay cities such as Fremont, Hayward and Livermore. It heavily favors Democrats, and Swalwell typically beat Republican challengers by wide vote margins.

If any candidate receives over 50% of the vote, they will win outright and serve out the remainder of Swalwell’s term through January. If not, the top two from the field of Democratic and Republican candidates will move on to an Aug. 18 runoff.

Among the 11 names on the ballot are Democrats Aisha Wahab, a state senator who focused her campaign message on reducing housing costs, and Melissa Hernandez, a Bay Area Rapid Transit director and former mayor of the East Bay city of Dublin.

Republicans in the race include Wendy Huang, a real estate investor, and Dena Maldonado, who runs a small flower business.

Separate from the special election, a regular primary was held June 2 for a full term to the seat beginning in January, with many of the same candidates who are on Tuesday’s ballot.

Wahab and Hernandez were the top two vote-getters June 2 and advanced to the general election in November. If one of them comes out on top in the special election, their hope is that serving in the office for a few months this summer and fall could provide a boost in visibility and some job experience they can tout as they campaign for the full term.

Another Democrat who ran in the statewide primary but who failed to crack the top two, attorney and businesswoman Rakhi Israni Singh, is on Tuesday’s ballot seeking to fill the remainder of Swalwell’s term.

Swalwell held the seat for seven terms before resigning in April — and also dropping out of this year’s governor’s race — after the San Francisco Chronicle reported allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him.

CNN later reported that other women accused him of sending inappropriate messages and nude photos.

Swalwell has repeatedly denied the accusations but said it would be unfair to his constituents to remain in Congress.

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