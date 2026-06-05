Protests, elections, World Cup events and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

May 29 – June 5, 2026 Thousands protested femicide in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Seniors called for better health and pension…

May 29 – June 5, 2026

Thousands protested femicide in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Seniors called for better health and pension conditions in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Teachers demanded higher pay in Mexico City and students in Chile clashed with police during protests against proposed cuts to the education budget.

Colombians voted in the first round of a presidential election, while Peruvians prepared for a runoff. Mexico geared up to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This gallery was curated by photojournalist Marco Ugarte based in Mexico City.

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