Photos show Pride around the world: Monthlong celebration ends with iconic U.S. parades

Born out of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, Pride Month has grown into a global celebration of LGBTQ+…

Born out of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, Pride Month has grown into a global celebration of LGBTQ+ communities, with marches and festivals taking place in cities across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. The month reached its peak Sunday with landmark Pride parades in New York and San Francisco.

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