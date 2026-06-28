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Photos show Pride around the world: Monthlong celebration ends with iconic U.S. parades

The Associated Press

June 28, 2026, 3:17 PM

Born out of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York, Pride Month has grown into a global celebration of LGBTQ+ communities, with marches and festivals taking place in cities across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. The month reached its peak Sunday with landmark Pride parades in New York and San Francisco.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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