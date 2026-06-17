More than 1,000 people have been killed by Israeli fire since the Gaza ceasefire, officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 1,005 Palestinians in the eight months…

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip have killed 1,005 Palestinians in the eight months since a ceasefire was reached between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

That’s according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s latest toll released Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 73,000 in Gaza, the ministry said. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. It is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.