LA Mayor Karen Bass, acknowledging mistakes, angles for second term in struggling city

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a shaky first term framed by a devastating wildfire and an ongoing struggle with widespread…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a shaky first term framed by a devastating wildfire and an ongoing struggle with widespread homelessness, Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is looking for a return trip to city hall Tuesday while facing challenges from both ends of the political spectrum.

Spencer Pratt, a Republican and former star of the reality television show “The Hills,” accuses Bass of letting the fires get out of control and failing to make enough progress on the homeless crisis. His candidacy has drawn national attention as a barometer for dissatisfaction with liberal urban governance and because of viral videos that supporters created with artificial intelligence.

And Democrat Nithya Raman, a former Bass ally and progressive city council member who was elected with support from the Democratic Socialists of America, is campaigning on promises to reduce inequality, revive the slumping entertainment industry and build more housing.

Bass, a former member of Congress and the first Black woman to serve as mayor, has lined up most of the Democratic establishment behind her, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with the city’s powerful labor unions.

If Bass does not win a majority of the vote, the race will go to a runoff in November. Political observers say that’s likely because there are 14 names on the ballot, including tech entrepreneur Adam Miller and community activist Rae Huang.

The race is unfolding at an unsettled time for LA.

The mayor is still trying to overcome fallout from her absence when the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history ignited in a wealthy seaside neighborhood in January 2025. Bass was on a trip to Ghana as part of a presidential delegation. Pratt lost his home in the Palisades Fire, which killed 12 people. And some say the recovery is happening too slowly.

While statistics suggest that Bass has made headway on homelessness, makeshift encampments and rows of rusting RVs remain commonplace across the city. Complaints about the rising cost of living — whether for rent, taxes or groceries — are a constant refrain. Dirty, pocked streets and sidewalks abound.

Meanwhile Hollywood jobs have been decamping for years to more affordable filming locales. Trump administration immigration raids also shook the city.

Population in the once-booming region is falling — Los Angeles County lost about 54,000 people from July 2024 to July 2025, the largest numeric population drop in the nation, according to federal figures.

Crime statistics are down, but public safety is still an issue. World Cup games begin in Southern California in June, and Los Angeles is readying to host the 2028 Olympics. The federal government spearheads security at the Olympics, but there are already concerns that the Los Angeles Police Department will not have adequate funding or personnel to hold up its end of the job.

Bass has acknowledged making missteps but argued that a drop in homelessness and a historically low homicide rate show she is making progress. “I’ll keep fighting for LA,” she said.

Pratt has focused his campaign on reducing homelessness and boosting police ranks, arguing that an outsider is needed to shake up city hall. Looking to tap into voter frustration, he says he is “an Angeleno who’s had enough” and rails against “homeless drug zombies” on the streets.

He received a nod of approval — if not an actual endorsement — from President Donald Trump, who recently said, “I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

That remark could haunt Pratt in a city where Trump is widely unpopular beyond his conservative base and Republicans account for less than 15% of registered voters.

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