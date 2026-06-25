Israeli troops fatally shoot a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank

SARTA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man inside his home in the occupied West…

SARTA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man inside his home in the occupied West Bank, a relative said Thursday. The Israeli military confirmed the shooting and said the man had thrown objects at the soldiers.

Mustafa Al-Khatib, 32, was found dead in his bedroom in the West Bank village of Sarta, about 32 kilometers (20 miles) north of Jerusalem. Soldiers had broken through the front door, according to Al-Khatib’s cousin, Amin Al-Khatib.

“I entered the house. They had broken the door,” Amin said. “He was lying in his bedroom. … We found him on the ground.”

The Israeli military said it was operating in the area when a man started to throw objects at the soldiers. It said troops fired warning shots before aiming at the man.

Video footage from inside the house showed ransacked cupboards and bloodstains on the floor.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said in a statement that Al-Khatib’s death brought the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank to 72 since the beginning of the year.

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