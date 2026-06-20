FAA investigates incident that forced a Delta flight to abort landing

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call between two commercial flights that were in danger of colliding Saturday…

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a close call between two commercial flights that were in danger of colliding Saturday morning at Boston Logan International Airport.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Dallas had to execute a go-around, or aborted landing, to avoid an American Airlines plane departing from an intersecting runway, according to the FAA and flight logs.

The crew of Delta flight 2351 coordinated with air traffic control to perform the go-around, an airline spokesperson said. The plane, which had 129 passengers and six crew members on board, landed safely and deplaned normally, according to the spokesperson.

American Airlines and the airport referred requests for comment to the FAA.

Go-arounds are safe, routine procedures performed at the discretion of the pilot or air traffic controllers, according to the FAA.

The close call comes on the heels of multiple aviation accidents in recent days.

On Saturday a founder of a gaming company was killed in a plane crash in France. Earlier this week a business jet crashed in Laredo, Texas, killing one person on board.

A B-52 crashed Monday during a test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California and killed all eight people aboard. And last Sunday 12 people were killed when a plane on a skydiving outing in Missouri crashed.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.