Alaska Supreme Court says man with same name as US Sen. Dan Sullivan is eligible for primary ballot

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man with the same name and party affiliation as Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan…

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man with the same name and party affiliation as Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is qualified to run for the seat and ordered election officials to place him on the August primary ballot, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The ruling came hours after arguments Monday and just days after state court Judge Thomas Matthews found the Division of Elections had “abused its discretion” in booting the challenger Sullivan from the ballot. The Supreme Court, in a brief ruling, affirmed Matthews’ decision but sent back to the division the issue of how the challenger should be listed on the ballot, “within the confines of existing Alaska ballot design law.”

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