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US Rep. Barry Moore and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson advance to GOP runoff in Alabama for US Senate

The Associated Press

May 20, 2026, 2:22 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — US Rep. Barry Moore and former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson advanced to a runoff on Wednesday for the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

Moore is a three-term congressman endorsed by President Donald Trump and Hudson is a political newcomer. Moore said the state deserves a “Trump conservative” in the Senate, while Hudson has promised to be “a warrior for President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda” if he is elected.

The seat is being vacated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor.

The Republican and Democratic runoffs will be held June 16.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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