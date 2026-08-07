Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupts and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

July 31-Aug. 6, 2026 Hundreds of people were evacuated after Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted, sending ash, gas and lava down…

July 31-Aug. 6, 2026

Hundreds of people were evacuated after Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted, sending ash, gas and lava down its slopes.

A plane carrying European tourists to view the famed Nazca Lines crashed into a field outside the Peruvian city of Nazca, killing 13 people, local authorities said.

Cuba marked the sixth islandwide blackout since the Trump administration effectively cut Cuba off from oil — its main energy source — in January.

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This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca based in Mexico City.

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