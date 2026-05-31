Colombia’s presidential election, in photos

Colombians voted to select a successor to President Gustavo Petro in an election Sunday. People across the country, including candidates…

Colombians voted to select a successor to President Gustavo Petro in an election Sunday. People across the country, including candidates Iván Cepeda, Abelardo de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia, took to the polls, as armed guards and police kept watch.

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