A late spring snowstorm slams Colorado, closing schools and disrupting commuters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A late spring snowstorm eased across parts of Colorado after closing schools, snarling flights and…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A late spring snowstorm eased across parts of Colorado after closing schools, snarling flights and turning roads slushy on Wednesday.

The system swept over the Rocky Mountains and into the High Plains a day earlier and was winding down Wednesday afternoon. Several towns at higher elevations received about 2 feet (nearly 61 centimeters) of snow.

A winter storm warning remained in place, with another 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of snow expected in Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver and Castle Rock, the National Weather Service said.

Commuters in Denver were dealing with slick roads. A few crashes were reported by the State Patrol but there was no word of serious injuries. Forecasters warned that snow-loaded tree limbs could snap. “Avoid parking under trees,” the weather service’s Denver office posted.

The weather service said parts of the region could continue to see light snow and rain on Thursday but that temperatures will trend warmer, reaching as high as the mid 70s Fahrenheit (about 24 Celsius) in Denver by the weekend.

Mountain towns dig out from feet of snow

The town of Estes Park, near Rocky Mountain National Park, saw 22 to more than 30 inches (56 to more than 76 centimeters) of snow, the weather service said.

Estes Park resident Kathy Ross said enough snow fell in her yard to clear the head of her Boston terrier mix.

“The view of the mountains is just spectacular, as long as you like the color white,” said Ross, who spent Wednesday morning shoveling the sidewalks outside the used bookstore she manages.

In Boulder, some spots got a foot (30 centimeters) of snow, and officials warned of downed trees and branches.

Denver saw one of its biggest snow storms of the season. The city’s international airport recorded 5.8 inches (nearly 15 centimeters) of snow after early flight delays and cancellations, the weather service said.

Temperatures dropped into the low 30s Fahrenheit (zero degrees Celsius) on Wednesday morning, prompting Denver to activate its cold-weather shelter plan. Warmer weather is expected Thursday.

The storm didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up for an outdoor David Guetta concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday night, although organizers moved the start time up an hour. Fans bundled up in furry winter coats and beanies while lining up to enter.

The Colorado Rockies postponed two games against the New York Mets, but that happens more often than not during Denver’s spring baseball season, including four times in 2015, according to the MLB.

Snow in May isn’t unheard of in Colorado and is even more common in Wyoming’s capital of Cheyenne, which sits almost 1,000 feet (305 meters) higher than Denver and is cooler and windier, often piling snow into drifts.

A springtime snow day

Denver Public Schools, the largest K-12 district in the state, and others on Colorado’s Front Range canceled Wednesday classes. Families dug mittens and snow boots out of seasonal storage to make the most of the rare May snow day.

On Denver’s west side, neighborhood parents and kids gathered at Nettie Moore Playground, a popular sledding spot where a hill slopes into a dry gulch. Fern Garstka, 8, joined the fun after a morning of hard work.

“My parents made me go outside and shake the snow off of the trees,” Garstka said.

Andy Flinn said the wet, heavy snow was less than ideal for sledding, but that his two young sons were happy to get a few runs in after an exceptionally dry winter.

“Every little bit helps. Whether it’s snow or rain, we’ll take it,” Flinn said.

The storm is welcome during a drought

April was warmer and dryer than usual, with Denver missing an inch of rain (2.5 centimeters) and 2.8 inches of snow (7 centimeters) last month.

For some farmers, who have felt the pressure from Colorado’s ongoing drought, the snow was an opportunity.

Adam Jones of Unsung Family Farms in Longmont planted carrot seeds just days earlier to take advantage of the precipitation.

“You can’t get as even distribution with driplines or sprinklers,” he told KMGH-TV. “There’s nothing like starting seeds with snow or water.”

Jones moved more delicate crops inside, and used a heater to keep them warm.

The unsettled weather stretched beyond the Rockies. Severe thunderstorms, some capable of producing tornadoes, were possible across the Southeast on Wednesday, with the strongest storms expected from Arkansas through Georgia.

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McCormack reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press journalists Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles, Savannah Peters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Thomas Peipert in Denver contributed.

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