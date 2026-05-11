11 people injured, taken to hospitals after boat explosion near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — About a dozen people were taken to hospitals with injuries Saturday after a boat explosion near Miami,…

MIAMI (AP) — About a dozen people were taken to hospitals with injuries Saturday after a boat explosion near Miami, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue agency said.

The charter boat was in Biscayne Bay, near Haulover Sandbar, when the blast erupted on board, according to preliminary information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

More than two dozen rescue units responded in the afternoon and “encountered multiple patients requiring medical attention,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement. It said it transported 11 people to hospitals.

Neither agency provided any information about the condition of those who were injured.

The state Conservation Commission said an investigation is underway.

The U.S. Coast Guard was among the crews that responded.

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