Voting for California governor begins in a month. Here are the candidates in the running

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The stunning collapse of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s California governor campaign has upended the wide-open contest where…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The stunning collapse of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s California governor campaign has upended the wide-open contest where no Democratic candidate has emerged as a clear frontrunner and mail-in voting is scheduled to start in under a month.

Democrats, who have run the state for years, are publicly agonizing over the possibility they may be shut out of the general election in November. California has an unpredictable top-two primary system that puts all candidates on one ballot, with only the top two vote-getters advancing to November, regardless of party. Despite their party’s dominance in the state, Democrats fear their crowded pool of candidates will divide the party’s vote and allow two Republicans to advance.

The race to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who terms out after this year, has grown messy as candidates argue over debate eligibility and identity politics.

Here’s a look at the prominent candidates:

Chad Bianco, Republican

A Republican county sheriff who was first elected in Riverside County in 2018, Bianco is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and his policies. He has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

He recently seized more than half a million ballots cast in a November special election from county election officials, saying he’s investigating a ballot count discrepancy. The effort faces several legal challenges, and the state Supreme Court ordered Bianco to pause it.

Steve Hilton, Republican

Hilton was a conservative commentator with a show on Fox News for six years. He also worked as an adviser to former British prime minister David Cameron.

Trump called him “a truly fine man” and endorsed him last week. The state party declined to endorse a candidate at its convention over the weekend.

Katie Porter, Democrat

Porter is a former congressmember known for brandishing a whiteboard at congressional hearings while grilling CEOs. She was first elected to Congress in 2018 after flipping a Republican-held seat in Orange County. She also made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

Porter came under fire last year after she threatened to walk out of a TV interview after an awkward and tense back-and-forth with the reporter. She’s also faced criticism for allegations of harsh treatment of staff.

She’s one of only two prominent women in the running. California has never elected a woman to be governor.

Tom Steyer, Democrat

A billionaire hedge-fund manager who turned into a liberal activist, Steyer is mostly bankrolling his run for governor. The progressive candidate ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020.

Recently, Steyer has faced an uptick of questions about his past investments in coal mining and private prisons — now used as detention centers for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Matt Mahan, Democrat

Mahan is the San Jose mayor who became a frequent critic of Newsom before jumping in the race in January. He casts himself as a moderate Democrat and has quickly amassed millions of dollars in support from Silicon Valley and other business leaders.

Mahan was first elected as a city councilmember in 2020 and won the mayoral election in 2022. It’s his first time in elected office.

Betty Yee, Democrat

Yee previously served as the state’s controller and as the vice chair of the state Democratic party. As the state’s top financial officer, she was responsible for disbursing state funds, auditing government agencies and serving on more than 70 boards and commissions.

Yee has tried to position herself as a leading progressive, but her campaign has struggled to gain momentum since she announced her bid for governor more than two years ago.

Xavier Becerra, Democrat

Becerra served as former President Joe Biden’s top health official and oversaw the response to the coronavirus pandemic. He was also the California’s attorney general during Trump’s first term and has more than two decades of experience as a congressmember.

Despite previously winning statewide office, his campaign has gained little traction. His former chief of staff last year was indicted on federal corruption charges for his role in a scheme to steal campaign money from Becerra. Becerra was not accused of any wrongdoings.

Antonio Villaraigosa, Democrat

Villaraigosa was elected in 2014 as Los Angeles mayor, making him the first Latino politician in that role in more than a century. He also served in the state Legislature, including as the Assembly speaker.

Villaraigosa unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018 against Newsom and failed to make the general election.

Tony Thurmond, Democrat

Thurmond has served as the state’s top education official since 2019. He championed efforts to oppose a policy to require school staff to notify parents if their child changes their pronouns or gender identity. He also served in the state Legislature.

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