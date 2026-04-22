Photos show a media tour of the Kennedy Center ahead of renovations

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) — The Kennedy Center is poised to undergo major renovations, with President Donald Trump calling it “tired,…

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) — The Kennedy Center is poised to undergo major renovations, with President Donald Trump calling it “tired, broken, and dilapidated.” Matt Floca, the new executive director, led journalists through the building on Wednesday, highlighting water damage and outdated equipment. Repairs are expected to take two years, with Congress providing $257 million for the project.

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