Man arrested after threatening an attack on a high-speed train in Germany

A man was arrested on Thursday after threatening an attack on a high-speed train in Germany, police said. Several people…

A man was arrested on Thursday after threatening an attack on a high-speed train in Germany, police said. Several people were slightly injured when firecrackers were set off.

The train was en route from Cologne to Frankfurt on Thursday evening. It was evacuated in Siegburg, not far from Cologne, and federal police said the man was restrained and arrested, German news agency dpa reported. They said he had a knife in his backpack.

The man had shut himself in a bathroom on the train, according to police. German newspaper Bild reported that the firecrackers were thrown into an aisle. Police said several people sustained superficial flesh wounds.

There was no immediate information on the suspect.

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