GM recalling more than 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles in US due to rearview camera screen issue

General Motors is recalling more than 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles in the U.S. because the rearview camera screen may display…

General Motors is recalling more than 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles in the U.S. because the rearview camera screen may display a distorted or blank image.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that a rearview image that doesn’t display properly reduces the driver’s view behind the vehicle, which increases the risk of a crash.

A safety recall report from the agency said that GM’s supplier identified an issue with the bonding process used to assemble the camera housing that could weaken the adhesive bond on some assemblies. The automaker’s investigation found that the mounting configuration of the Sharp Electronics camera on the Chevrolet Malibu could expose it to moisture that may breach an insufficient housing bond.

The recall includes Chevrolet Malibu vehicles with model years 2023 through 2025.

GM said that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the recall issue.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera for free.

Owner notification letters are anticipated to start being mailed out on May 18. Individuals may also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1–800-222-1020 or the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1–888-327-4236. Information can also be found at www.nhtsa.gov.

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