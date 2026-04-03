Christians mark Holy Week in the region and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

March 27 – April 2, 2026 People around Latin America and the Caribbean marked Holy Week with colorful processions and…

March 27 – April 2, 2026

People around Latin America and the Caribbean marked Holy Week with colorful processions and other traditional displays.

The 69 members of the security forces who died in a military plane crash in Colombia were honored in a solemn ceremony in Bogota.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz docked in the Gulf of Panama.

Bolivia experienced heartbreak as the World Cup qualifying matches ended.

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This gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

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