Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt charged in suburban KC with misdemeanor domestic battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was charged Thursday with misdemeanor domestic battery after…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was charged Thursday with misdemeanor domestic battery after a complaint filed by the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

Merritt pleaded not guilty during a court appearance later Thursday, and the district judge set a $2,500 bond with conditions of no alcohol, drugs or firearms, and no contact with the victim of the alleged crime.

The 54-year-old Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and including his time with the Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.

“We have been in touch with Dave. We understand the situation. We’ve looked into it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the team made its two first-round draft picks.

One of them, cornerback Mansoor Delane, was picked sixth overall. Merritt will be his position coach.

“We continue to work back as they go through the investigation,” Reid said, “but Dave is home with his family.”

Reid declined to take any questions about the arrest.

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