A timeline of the investigation into a teen’s death on a Carnival Cruise ship

The U.S. Justice Department says a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in Florida in…

The U.S. Justice Department says a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in Florida in the death of his 18-year-old stepsister on a Carnival Cruise ship. Here’s a look at the timeline of the case:

Nov. 6, 2025:

Anna Kepner, a high school cheerleader from Titusville, Florida, dies from mechanical asphyxia aboard the Carnival Horizon in international waters. She was on the cruise with her family.

Nov. 7-8, 2025:

Kepner’s body is discovered by a housekeeper, concealed under a bed in the cabin she was sharing with two other teens, including her stepbrother, Timothy Hudson.

Mid-November, 2025:

Kepner’s death draws international attention, sparking intense speculation after a court filing in a dissolution of marriage case involving Hudson’s mother said the FBI is investigating and a minor child may be implicated.

Nov. 20, 2025:

The Associated Press reports that Hudson is identified as a suspect in her death according to court documents filed by his parents in an ongoing custody dispute. He is identified only as “T.H.” in the court documents.

Feb. 2, 2026:

Hudson is charged as a juvenile with murder and sexual abuse in federal court, but the court file is sealed because of his age.

Feb. 3:

Hudson is arrested and pleads not guilty to the charges. The hearing is not open to the public.

Feb. 6:

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres says Hudson can remain free pending trial, but he must live with an uncle and be electronically monitored.

Feb. 24:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandra L. Lopez requests that Hudson be prosecuted as an adult, and Hudson’s defense attorneys do not object.

March 10:

Federal prosecuting attorneys file a superseding indictment but asks the court to keep it sealed.

April 10:

The entire court file is unsealed.

April 13:

The U.S. Department of Justice announces that murder and sexual abuse charges have been brought against Hudson in connection with Kepner’s death.

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